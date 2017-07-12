The
Ocean County Fair
HOME
HISTORY
SCHEDULE
ADVERTISE AT THE FAIR
VENDORS
DIRECTIONS
CONTACT US
HOME
HISTORY
SCHEDULE
ADVERTISE AT THE FAIR
VENDORS
DIRECTIONS
CONTACT US
July 12th - 16th, 2017
Robert J. Miller Air Park
Route 530
Berkeley Township, NJ
Wednesday 5 P.M. - 11 P.M.
Thursday 5 P.M. - 11 P.M.
Friday 11 A.M. - 11 P.M.
Saturday 11 A.M. - 11 P.M.
Sunday 11 A.M. - 5 P.M.
$15 Unlimited Ride Wristbands available on Thursday & Sunday!
Rides, Food & Vendors
4-H Animals & Displays
Entertainment
Experience a variety of musical acts,
animal events, and much more!
Meet animals raised by local youth, learn new things in the
4-H General Tent, and participate in fun games and activities!
Scream on the Tilt-a-Whirl, savor delicious BBQ, or find a new treasure.
There's something for everyone!
2017 Entertainment & Attractions
Check back often for updates
!
Marvelous Mutts!
A thrilling dog sport entertainment show for the whole family, featuring:
Dock Diving Dogs
Frisbee Dogs
Agility Racing Dogs
Shows happening every day of the fair!
After the Reign
This accomplished American country music group is sure to get you dancing!
After the Reign has performed all over the country with many well-known artists, including: Tim McGraw, Bruce Springsteen and Lady Antebellum.
Friday, July 14th at 7pm & 9pm
S
cott DeCarlo
Boasting a big voice and enormous sense of determination, DeCarlo is a true showman of modern Country. Finding inspiration in an eclectic array of performers, he has cultivated his own sound: a blend of accelerated rock and open-heartedness.
Saturday, July 15th at 7pm & 9pm
The Amish Outlaws
You never know what you'll get at an Amish Outlaws show, but y
ou're sure to hear music you love and stories to make you laugh.
If you're a lover of music, this show is for you!
Wednesday, July 12th at 7pm & 9pm
Commerford & Sons
Exotic and Domestic Petting Zoo and Rides
Founded over 40 years ago, the Commerford Zoo is excited to bring exotic animals, pony rides and even elephant rides to the Ocean County Fair this year!
Doc Swan Magical Comedy and Variety Show
Punctuated with puns, sight-gags and TONS of tongue-in-cheek humor, no two shows are exactly alike.
Thursday, July 13th at 7pm & 9pm
RB Express
Exemplifying the tight harmonies and rhythms of the early street corner groups, The RB Express offers a perfect blend of your favorite music!
Saturday, July 15th at 2pm & 4pm
Kaotic Control
Come rock out with the talented musicians of Kaotic Control!
Sunday, July 16th at 1pm
Cowboy Larry's
Wild Wild West Show
Real Cowboys using bullwhips, ropes and guns to bring you the rootin'-tootinist, rip-roarin' good time east of the Mississippi!
Friday and Saturday 2pm-6pm
Fair Admission
$8.00
Kids Under 10 Free!
Free Parking!